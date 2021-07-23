If you’re one of the 56 percent of Americans that are fully vaccinated (only 56 percent?!), then you’re probably already in the midst of planning out your summer travel itinerary. But what plans are you making for next year? Travel influencer Ravi Roth, host of Gaycation Magazine’s Gaycation Travel Show, as well as his own YouTube show Ravi ‘Round The World thinks you should pick Glasgow unless you don’t like great food and nightlife, beautiful parks, and of course, whisky. “When people think of Scotland, one of the first cities they associate it with is Edinburgh,” Roth tells us. “However, Glasgow is growing massively as the vegan capital of the U.K., has an avant-garde and super fun Queer nightlife, and is bursting with individuality.” Roth goes to point out that while Glasgow is a “city of grit and fearlessness,” it’s also become a “shining the light on inclusivity and visibility.” Consider us sold! Roth hit us up with his perfect guide to Glasgow, keying us in on the best food and drink spots, the best places to party, and all of the best ways to spend time in the city. Once you’re done checking out his guide, be sure to watch Ravi’s “Gay Travel Glasgow” video where Ravi takes us on a rapid-fire five-minute tour of the city pre-covid, offering even more selections not covered in this list. For more recent travel mostly focused on the U.S., be sure to catch Ravi on the Gaycation Travel Show, which uploads new episodes every week. Let’s dive in! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Round The World🌈✈️🌎 (@raviroundtheworld)

Best Place To Take In The Culture Of Glasgow? Glasgow Necropolis Graveyard View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Reid (@_bathed_in_possession) Glasgow Necropolis graveyard might sound like a “yikes!” choice but it’s here because you get an excellent view of the east end of the city. This 37-acre cemetery is out of this world. If you are in need of a fresh post for Instagram then you must check out the Necropolis. They offer guided tours or you can stroll on your own. Come here, unless you are afraid of ghosts, then it’s a hard pass. Queen’s Park View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eilidh Stott (@eilidhst) Queens Park in Glasgow is a huge outdoor space where cultural events take place, locals picnic and walk their dogs, or hang out with friends! It’s a thriving green space loved by locals and offers one of the best views of the city. The park was dedicated to the memory of Mary, Queen of Scots. If you go on the weekend, I suggest grabbing a coffee while enjoying a relatively short walk (accessible for all) to the top of the park to take in a dramatic view of the city. If it is a clear day, the views are out of this world. Best Place For A Great Hike Or Way To Take In The City? Kelvin Walkway/Kelvingrove Museum View this post on Instagram A post shared by University of Strathclyde (@unistrathclyde) Kelvin Walkway is a great hike to take in the nature of Glasgow. If you are like me and love nature within a city then you must hike this gorgeous trail. Bring hiking boots as it can get quite muddy. There is a fantastic spot for bird watching and sightseeing. There is so much greenery inside this old industrial city. The Kelvingrove Museum in Glasgow’s leafy West-End recently completed a multi-million-pound renovation. This attraction is free and filled with historical artifacts, modern art, and natural history. You get there by walking through Kelvin Park, which is the home to Glasgow University. One look at the university and you will immediately be transported into Hogwarts.