The Best Sour Mash Whiskeys To Chase Down Right Now

“Sour mash” is a term you hear and see a lot when dealing with whiskey. But what does sour mash mean, exactly? In a broad sense, sour mash is a genetic link between the first batch of grains and yeasts fermented by a certain distiller to the most recent batch. In essence, when you’re drinking a sour mash whiskey, there can be a bit of the mash from maybe 100 or more years in that single bottle. Wild to think about, right?

It’s best to think of a sour mash like a sourdough starter for bread. Yeast ferments grains by eating their sugars, which in turn produces alcohol in the mash which manifests as funk and bubbles. At that point, the fermented grain-jacked liquid can turn into anything from beer to vodka to whiskey. Since we’re talking whiskey, the “spent mash” is removed and the remaining liquid is distilled. When the spent mash is drawn off, part of it goes back into the fermenters with freshly milled grains, yeast, and water to start a new batch — again, just like a sourdough starter. This spent mash helps control bacterias and gives the new yeast something to start eating, jump-starting the new batch.

This doesn’t always happen in distilling (or brewing for that matter). Sweet mashing is the opposite of sour mash — meaning a brand new set of yeasts, milled grains, and water is used at the beginning of each new batch. But that’s another whiskey for another day. For now, let’s dive into some of the best sour mash whiskeys on the market to get a handle on the style.