Make A Plan To Visit These American Whiskey Distilleries This Fall

#Whiskey #Drinks #Travel #Food
08.27.18 27 mins ago

iStock/Uproxx

The crisp chill of fall is just around the corner. That means that the time is right to get your hands on a great bottle of whiskey. When the mood strikes, you can always drop by your local liquor store for a pint of aged whiskey — even basic stores are sure to carry a few interesting brands — but why not get in the spirit and turn it into an odyssey? (We like to turn everything into an odyssey.) Nothing is better than going to the source and picking up a bottle and a little insider knowledge.

The summer-fall changeover is perfect for an epic, memory-filled road trip to buy some booze. And this country is dotted with spectacular, innovative distilleries just waiting for you to discover. Check out some of our favorites below.

High West (Utah)

Whiskey Tasting at High West Distillery #whiskey @drinkhighwest

A post shared by 🇦🇺Jason 🇦🇺 (@jayaus) on

Perched in the Wasatch-Uinta Mountains in Wanship, Utah, High West is one of the most picturesque distilleries in the world. On top of its beautiful surroundings, the distillery also makes some amazing whiskey, including: American Prairie Bourbon, Campfire, and Yippee Ki-Yay rye.

While in the area, stop by nearby Park City and take advantage of any number of outdoors activities. Or just eat at the High West restaurant in town.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Whiskey#Drinks#Travel#Food
TAGScocktailsdistilleriesDRINKSFOODlifesummerTRAVELwhiskey

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP