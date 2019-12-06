It’s Time To Finally Decide Which Whiskey Goes Best With Fudge Brownies

The holiday season is full of great foods and drinks, but when it comes to making some sort of hierarchy, it’s really difficult to beat the sweet treats that come directly after the main meal. Sure, seasonal dinners are hearty and delicious, but the real winners are the sugar cookies, Rice Krispy treats, rum balls, and — in the “way underrated” column — super fudgy brownies.

Seriously, brownies deserve way more love than they get. At their best, they’re rich, moist, fudgy, and full of chocolate chunks. Add some salt on top and you’ve got pretty much the perfect dessert. But besides a giant glass of milk, what drink should you pair them with? Like with most holiday foods, we prefer whiskey.

Christa Costa, owner and mixologist at The Artisan’s Palate in Charlotte, North Carolina has very specific parameters when it comes to pairing brownies and whiskey.

“First, I would make sure the fudgy brownie is made with dark chocolate because the underlying sweetness and bite of whiskey is offset well with the more bitter flavor of dark chocolate,” he says. “A robust Scotch whisky would match and balance the high cocoa content of a dark chocolate brownie.”

Jim Wrigley, beverage manager at Kimpton Seafire in the Cayman Islands likes a whiskey that compliments the fudge-forward flavors.

“A complimentary whiskey for fudge, sweet, chocolate and gooey cake is the Suntory Hibiki Harmony,” he says. “The age statement versions of this unique blended malt from Japan are unavailable — except to those with deep pockets on auction sites — due to the current boom in the Japanese whisky market, so they released this ultra-smooth, lightly toffee, cinnamon and chocolate-scented whisky for everyone to enjoy. Perfect with a brownie or two.”

With the holidays ramping up, we asked more of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite brownie and whiskey pairings. Check their answers below.