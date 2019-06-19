Binging With Babish

Andrew Rea created the hit YouTube channel, Binging with Babish, three years ago. It all started with an episode recreating the infamous TV burger cook-off from Parks and Recreation. From there, he was able to bridge the gap between pop culture and food mania — churning out episodes recreating iconic dish after iconic dish from the TV and movies we all adore.

Three years and 4.5 million subscribers later, Rea has changed the game for online food and recipe content. So when he popped up alongside director Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi in their new Netflix TV series, The Chef Show, it didn’t feel like much of a stretch. Rea is a food world celebrity at this point.

We’ve covered Rea before, but his appearance in the delightful Netflix food show felt like such a crowning moment for the pop culture recipe master that we decided to reach out and ask him to unpack the whole experience. We also chatted about his love of Frasier and what’s next for the internet superstar.

Let’s catch up a bit because it’s been a while since we last spoke. You mentioned last time that you have the famous Seattle skyline from Frasier tattooed on your arm. I have to ask, have you been to Seattle yet?

​I still have not been to Seattle. I’m not sure I ever want to go because then I can’t tell my joke about my tattoo. But, it’s kind of mecca for me with the rain and the coffee. It sounds like my dream city, so I do hope I can go there someday.

I’m a very big fan of Frasier as well (I’m also from Seattle). Are you thinking of doing any more Frasier recipes on Binging with Babish?

​I’ve only done two Frasier episodes now, but there’s still definitely more room to innovate there. There is Niles’ Chilean sea bass paired with an aggressive Zinfandel and Swiss chard when he thinks he gets stoned. That’s one that I’m excited to try. There’s cherries jubilee from when they opened their own restaurant. There’s definitely a lot of good fodder there. So I’m definitely going to be all over that in the future. But I do try to space it out because it’s a special occasion for me whenever I delve into Frasier.

​Right. Feels sort of like the special Christmas episode, if you’re looking at it from the British TV point of view.

Absolutely.