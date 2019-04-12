UPROXX

A good day to you, citizens of Delaware (and voyeurs who have a bone to pick with our nation’s first state). If you happen to be the kind of person to go to a Buffalo Wild Wings in order to enjoy over-sauced, under-seasoned chicken (and maybe catch a general sports game or two on the big screen), and you just happened to do so at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings in the last few weeks, you may want to call your doctor.

ABC 6 reports that patrons and employees of the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings may have been exposed to Hepatitis A between March 31, 2019 and April 10, 2019, and anyone who consumed either food or drinks should contact their health care provider. Which….wait, do people go to Buffalo Wild Wings just for drinks? Should we be partying there?

The restaurant closed for cleaning and sanitation on April 11 before opening up again to customers. That means as of today, April 12, the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings is open once again.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, hepatitis A is “a vaccine-preventable, communicable disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus.” It is not a chronic condition and will usually resolve within two months of infection. Symptoms include “fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice.”

Oddly enough, this isn’t the first Hepatitis A scare at a Buffalo Wild Wings this year. A location in Indiana went through a similar situation in January when an employee who handled food was diagnosed with the virus. In that case, health officials stressed that though they recommended people who ate at the restaurant take preventative measures, it’s very rare to contract the virus from food handling.

Even still, at least this weekend, we might just skip the wings and go to Applebee’s. Or maybe Olive Garden? We’ve got other options to party it up at a reasonably priced chain restaurant (is what we’re saying).