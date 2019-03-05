Pexels

We’re in a weird time in the travel industry. The winter shoulder season is winding down. Spring Break is here. Prices are a bit all over the place. On the one hand, airlines are fighting over which of them can get you to Hawai’i the cheapest, hotels are offering discounts, and tour companies are ramping up their sales for summer trips. On the other hand, if you do a cold search for a hotel room, flight, or trip, you’ll likely find expensive prices.

This all means that you need to be a little on your toes when looking for great travel deals. The good stuff is out there, you just really need to shop it right now. Are you keeping an eye on Secret Flying? What about the #ErrorFare hashtag on Twitter? Keep your heads in the game, fam!

Below are the best cheap flights, hotel discounts, and travel deals that will make you race to book something right now.

Check out The 2019 Uproxx Travel Hot List

TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:

$49 FLIGHTS TO HAWAI’I ON SOUTHWEST

Southwest.com

We’ve been teasing this ticket for two weeks now. Other airlines have already lowered their prices dramatically. Now, the time has come to book a flight to Hawai’i for only $49 each way with Southwest.

A couple of BIG caveats here. This is a ticket from Oakland, CA to Honolulu. And that price tag is really only available a couple of days throughout the next couple months. For instance, the first ticket for $49 we found was in early April. Tickets for that same month ranged anywhere from $79 to $600 for that same one-way flight. So to take advantage of this one you’re going to need to be in the Bay Area and fly on a really specific day.

Still, $49 to get to Hawai’i is a price we may never see again.

Book A Flight Here

SAVE UP TO 82% OFF KARISMA HOTELS & RESORTS

Karismahotels.com

Karisma Hotels & Resorts offer world-class luxe experiences all over the world. They have a long list of great properties that cater to you. If you want an adults-only experience, they’ve got you covered. Looking for something more boutique and experiential, they’ve got you covered there too.

Currently, their special offers range in savings at specific resorts from 20 percent to 82 percent off stays. The latter is an 82 percent discount at Xolumado resort where prices are currently $108 per person per night (down from $372 pp/pn). You just can’t beat that price for a slice of paradise.

Book A Room Here

EARN 100,000 POINTS WITH MARRIOTT BONVOY CREDIT CARD

Marroitt.com

We can’t stress enough how important it is to use credit cards with points programs if you want to save on travel. But not all cards are created equal. You have to find one that offers legitimately good benefits AND works for you.

Marriott’s new Bonvoy Card might just be that card. They’re offering 100,000 points which you can redeem on everything from cash to gift cards to travel if you spend $5,000 in the first three months. They’ll also give you 15 Night Room Credits which you can use on staying at one of the thousands of Marriott’s around the world. Plus, you’ll get Silver Elite status which gives you a long list of benefits when booking a hotel room (think free late checkout and extra points).

The best part is that you’ll earn more points when you spend on travel, car rentals, flights, nights out, groceries, and more. This is how you save that cash on travel.

Sign Up Here