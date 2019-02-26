iStockphoto

Winter is nearing its end. That means one thing y’all — SPRAAAAAAANG BREEEEEAAAAAK is just around the corner. It’s time to celebrate another winter behind us by hitting the beach, the slopes, or the European beer halls waiting for you across the Atlantic.

Thing is, flights are going to be on the rise from now until late summer. Now’s the time to book a trip if you want to save a little coin. If you wait too long, you’re going to paying premium prices.

Below are the best cheap flights, hotel discounts, and travel deals that will make you race to book something right now.

TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:

WIN A FREE RV TRIP ALONG ROUTE 66 FROM CHICAGO TO LAS VEGAS

Want to live that #vanlife for a spell this spring? RV Share has you covered. They’re running a giveaway right now that’ll give you a tricked out RV for you and three of your friends, gas money, flights, food budget, free excursions, and more along America’s famed Route 66.

Use the link below to enter before March 20th. All you need to win is an email address. Winners will be announced seven days after the deadline and you can travel anytime after the end of April.

$200 EACH WAY FROM HONOLULU TO OSAKA, JAPAN WITH AIRASIA

Getting to East Asia is getting cheaper and cheaper. Right now, you can book a flight from Honolulu to Osaka for $200 each way with AirAsia. That’s great if you’re already in Hawai’i. If you’re not, flights to Hawai’i have never been cheaper with budget carriers like Southwest expanding service to the Pacific islands.

$200 ROUNDTRIP TO SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO FROM NEW YORK FOR SPRING BREAK

It’s time to check out Puerto Rico. For one, it’s an idyllic island paradise that you only need a driver’s license to get to. Moreover, it’s still recovering from one of the most devastating natural disasters in U.S. history and your tourist dollars can help speed recovery.

Right now, you can snag flights from NYC to San Juan for as little as $200 roundtrip on JetBlue and Delta. Flights from other American cities are running cheap right now too. So, pull up your favorite flight search engine and shop that flight.

