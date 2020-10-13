TV And Movie-Based Costume Ideas For Your Stay-At-Home Halloween

It’s that time of year again. The season when you start scouring the internet for last-minute costume ideas for your upcoming Halloween parties. Only this year… is Halloween even a thing? Seriously, we have no idea what shape Halloween will take this year (masks on masks!), but we do know it’ll be unlike any Halloween we’ve ever had before. Whether you’re doing a low key kick back with the people in your quarantine bubble, or just hanging online with some friends over Zoom, the only thing about Halloween 2020 promises is that you’re still going to need a costume. The pandemic may have ended almost every conceivable way to have fun — and with the stress of this year and the upcoming election, we need a little fun — but it’ll never take away our desire to play dress up as full-grown adults. For costume inspiration, we’ve decided to look to all the TV and movies that were culturally relevant this year to help ensure that whatever costume you end up putting together will be easily recognizable. Even over Zoom. Because nothing stings quite like when a person thinks you’re a waiter and you were trying to be James Bond.

Succession No, a new season of Succession didn’t air in 2020, but that’s not a good enough excuse to not dress up as Kendall Roy so that you can give an “L to the OG, dude be the OG, A-N. He playing!” Big Mouth View this post on Instagram a BOBBOL BAF . . . . #Bigmouth #hormonemonstress #hormonemonster #Jessi #Bigmouthcosplay #cosplay #netflixcosplay #hormonemonstresscosplay #bigmouthconnie #conniecosplay #connie A post shared by Natylikespizza Cosplay (@natylikespizza) on Dec 2, 2018 at 6:36am PST Okay, this will be our last 2019 reference, we promise. Big Mouth is just such a great show to pull costume ideas from. You can dress up as the Hormone Monster, the Hormone Monstress, or Andrew Glouberman!

The Wretched View this post on Instagram Wretch-in-progress. No teeth, no contacts, no rules :) @erikporn is a monster maker madman! #thewretched #hulu #ifcmidnight #bts #makeupfx #specialfxmakeup #monstermaker #witch A post shared by THE WRETCHED (@thewretchedmovie) on Sep 21, 2020 at 10:28am PDT If you’re going for a scarier witch vibe, look no further than what you’ll find in the Pierce Brothers’ The Wretched, which was legit one of this year’s scariest movies and proof that witches in the woods will make for frightening imagery. The Last Dance The Last Dance is the perfect excuse to resurrect your favorite ‘90s era celebrity this Halloween and is an absolute treasure trove of costume ideas. Dennis Rodman, Phil Jackson, Steve Kerr, ‘90s Jerry Seinfeld meeting Michael Jordan, ‘90s Leonardo DiCaprio meeting Michael Jordan, ’90s Carmen Electra, Crying Michael Jordan — The Last Dance has something for everybody.