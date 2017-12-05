McDonalds recently announced the return of its dollar menu, and Taco Bell has some affectionate beef with it. The Bell just announced its own dollar menu, and the chains will be battling it out on their respective franchises for your literal dollar. It’s a buyer’s market, fast food fiends!
So what do the dueling giants have on tap? Let’s take a look.
Morning
Taco Bell’s menu has the advantage of consistent price; everything is a buck. It also has both breakfast and evening meal options. For breakfast, you have:
- Grilled Breakfast Sausage Burrito
- Sausage Flatbread Quesadilla
- Mini Skillet Bowl
- Cinnabon Delights 2-Pack
- Hash Brown
- Breakfast Soft Taco, in Bacon or Sausage styles
- Mountain Dew Kickstart Orange Citrus
The Bell, it should be noted, does offer coffee, but it’s $1.49.
McDonalds has foods priced at $1, $2, or $3, meanwhile, but while the price is higher, some rather beloved breakfast foods are in the mix.
- Sausage Burrito, $1
- Any Size Of Soft Drink, $1
- Sausage McGriddles, $2
- Small McCafe beverage, $2
- Sausage McMuffin With Egg, $3
So a little less variety, and a little higher price, but it’s hard to turn down a McGriddle.
