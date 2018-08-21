Grab $99 Flights To Europe And More Great ‘End Of Summer’ Travel Deals

Uproxx/iStockphoto

Right now might be the best time to book some travel. Summer is winding down and airlines, tour companies, and hotels are looking to unload the last of their seats and beds before the rush ends. Likewise, shoulder season is on the horizon and prices are going to start dropping across the board. In short: book now!

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

PRIMERA AIR EXPANSION FROM THE U.S. TO EUROPE

There’s a new kid on the block for budget air travel between the U.S. and Europe. Primera Air is expanding its service to cover flights between Washington, DC, New York, and Boston to Brussels, London, and Paris. Some flights are already in operation and will set you back around $150 each way, with steeper discounts popping up. Some of the flights aren’t kicking off until summer 2019 but you may be able to score a seriously cheap flight if you book ahead.

Primeraair.com

$99 FLIGHTS TO ICELAND TOMORROW ON WOWAIR

Wowair is looking to fill up planes to Iceland right now. They have $99 flights from Pittsburgh and Cleveland (to Reykjavik) over the next two days. This is the perfect deal for a spur-of-the-moment vacay. If you need some last minute tips for making the most of your time in Iceland, check out our Insider Guide to Reykjavik.