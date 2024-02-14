Life

Envision Festival’s 2024 Trailer Previews The Planet’s Wildest Jungle Party

by: Uproxx authors

With a mission of creating eye-opening experiences that turn attendees on to new ways of living, Envision Festival provides tools that can be integrated into our lives as we blossom into our higher selves. Sounds pretty lit, right? On March 4-11th, the festival will return to the lush jungle canopies of Uvita, Costa Rica where over 10,000 people from around the world will gather for seven days of an unparalleled celebration centered around sustainability, health, movement, education, art, music, and spirituality.

Not only is Envision Festival a spiritual awakening, but it’s also one of the world’s most epic parties. To prepare this year’s attendees – and make the people who slacked on tickets jealous – the festival has dropped its official 2024 trailer. From the famous sunset drum circles to dancefloor euphoria, scroll down to watch the official Envision Festival 2024 trailer and start your countdown to this world-renowned hedonistic jungle party.

General admission tickets are 94% sold out while VIP tickets are 97% sold out. Secure your tickets before they sell out here.

