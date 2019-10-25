Slash and Axl Rose photographed by theparteeanimals.

For the entire month we’ve been collecting some of our favorite Halloween costume ideas. We’ve already recommended cheap DIY costumes, Pennywise from It, and costumes based on TV shows and movies, including a gallery of just Game of Thrones Halloween costumes. Some of those Game of Thrones costumes would work for couples, but we also wanted to gather couples costumes for those who would rather dress up as say, Guns N’ Roses rather than Jon Snow and Ygritte (or Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen… yikes).

Whether you’re going with a friend or a partner, you can certainly take inspiration from animation:

Archer and Lana Kane (Archer) photographed by jasouza3.

Bojack Horsemen couple by bene.tleilax.

Jessie and Woody (Toy Story) photographed by dannieletp.

Krumm and Oblina (AAAHH!!! Real Monsters) costumes by paula_dubz.

Daphne and Fred (Scooby Doo) photographed by Ruffshots.

Rick and Morty costumes by MissFixknit.

Or you could make a call back to Parks and Recreation‘s best imaginary power couple:

Janet Snakehole and Burt Macklin (Parks and Rec) by chloeklairice.

Burt Macklin and Janet Snakehole (Parks and Rec) by ambermj0232.

And every party could probably use more Harley Quinn:

Harley Quinns photographed by Comic Con Germany.

Harley Quinn and The Joker by jokers_jollies.

Or you could pull inspiration from well-known video games:

Lara Crofts photographed by Steven Lam.

Super Mario Homies costume by CosplayBears.

Here’s a functional version of Portal if you’re technically inclined [via]

This costume is running a functional version of Portal that moves as she aims the gun. GO HOME HALLOWEEN IS WON pic.twitter.com/wIiIqX3SH5 — Ragnabrock ? (@brockwilbur) November 1, 2014

Expect to have some unanswered questions about David S. Pumpkins again this year.

David S. Pumpkins (SNL) costume by Kirsten Neil.

David S. Pumpkins (SNL) costume by lindabooyah.

You could take inspiration from a classic example of a great relationship:

Gomez and Morticia Addams (The Addams Family) photographed by misfit_match.

You could also go with a pun:

“The Atoms Family” photographed by SavioSega.

Or a mashup:

Darth Hound (Game of Thrones / Star Wars) and Elsa Jedi (Frozen / Star Wars) photographed by William Tung.

And these other ideas could also flex your creativity:

Harry and Marv (Home Alone) photographed by craftylumberjacks.

The Twins Emoji photographed by radiofonico_.

Beer pong costume photographed by titantyra.

Spy vs. Spy photographed by inbal.r.

Spinter, Shredder, and Krang (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) by Aubenabee.

Bob Ross and a happy little painting photographed by ashlyneivy.

