Salivate Over These Food Pictures From James Beard Award Finalists

Empellón

Well, the Oscars are over. That means it’s time for the Food Oscars™, as James Beard Awards season kicks into gear. Nominees have been announced and there’s an array of great chefs, bakers, restaurateurs, writers, and bartenders across America to celebrate.

To entice your senses, we’ve put together a visual tour of the nominees for the Best New Restaurant and Rising Star Chef of the Year. It’s only a small taste of the (very) long list of nominees across every part of the food business. But, for us, these are some of the tastiest bits.

Before we jump in, we have to give a special shoutout to friend-to-Uproxx, Chef Sean Sherman on his nod for the ground-breaking cookbook, The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen! Now… on to the food porn!

NOMINEES FOR BEST NEW RESTAURANT

The Charter Oak — St. Helena, CA

The Charter Oak is one of the premier destinations in the Napa Valley, serving local and seasonal food, family style. Chefs Christopher Kostow (three Michelin stars) and Katianna Hong work closely with co-owner Nathanial Dorn to create a wholly Napa experience for diners with a decisively Italian menu filtered through the wine region’s distinct terroir and rolling hills.

Hearth grilled Dungeness 🦀. Mendocino seaweed butter. Toasted garlic babka.

A post shared by The Charter Oak (@the_charteroak) on

Whiskey & burnt rosemary, with a twist ✔️

A post shared by The Charter Oak (@the_charteroak) on

Empellón Midtown — NYC

Chef Alex Stupak’s three Empellón locations throughout Manhattan are beautiful examples of the new wave of haute-Mexican cuisine that’s starting to break into the American scene. Chef Stupak’s Midtown location snagged the honor this year for his refined take on tacos, guacamole, and tamales with a distinctly cosmopolitan New York vibe.

The pastrami tacos are not to be missed.

Apples for the table. @h20gony #empellon #dessert

A post shared by Empellón (@empellon) on

