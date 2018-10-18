Klimpton

It’s easy to get jaded about the experience industry, what with the faux museums and installations built for nothing more than a perfect selfie op or Instagram post. To me, they’re the equivalent of reducing a Michelin Starred restaurant to the sophistication of an Applebee’s. I’m pretty sure my heavy disdain for pop-ups has become a known personality trait among my friends. So, you can imagine the irony when I learned of Kimpton Hotel’s new experience initiative and decided to investigate.

The hotel, located on the border of the Los Feliz and Hollywood neighborhoods in Los Angeles, boasts a temporary social experiment in understanding human connection. The project — titled “Room 301” — is a single room in the Kimpton Everly Hotel, that will be open for reservations through November, based around the notion “that commonalities and connections exist between all people – no matter their background or life story.”

That’s a pretty damn lofty endeavor, though commendable given today’s social and political climate. Guests who choose to stay in Room 301 are prompted to engage with three or four carefully thought out in-room activities, such as writing your deepest confessions on the wall or leaving a video diary on a shared iPad. The hotel, at the end of the three months, will use the stories and behaviors as insight into the relationships between complete strangers whose only interaction is a shared experience of a space.

Klimpton

Immersive experiences and pop-ups have a become a bonafide phenomenon, from 29Rooms to the more recent Pizza Museum. In fact, the notion of “experience over things” has become a full-blown economy (you’ll hear it spoken about at literally every travel conference on earth). The optimistic view of this is that people value actual experiences over stuff; the more jaded perspective is that this was all created solely in response to selfie culture. Room 301 conveniently blurs these lines — landing somewhere between pop-up stunt and a much-needed investigation into human connection.

Upon entering, the room feels modest — except for its perfect views of the Hollywood sign and a piece of art above the bed commissioned from one of LA’s most recognizable artists, Colette Miller. Miller’s signature angel wings frequently grace your Instagram feed, especially if you live in LA. Such a strategically placed piece of art and a nearby neon sign glowing with the campaign hashtag #StayHuman would normally feel like obvious selfie bait, but they manage to give way to the room’s concept of connection. In fact, there is no direct invitation to share, like, or comment, just to engage honestly and authentically.

The room’s first activity, or “experiment in human emotion,” is a framed section of wall across from the bed, which serves as a space for guests to write confessions, a la Post Secret. The room has been open for about a month, so the frame has filled with catharsis — ranging from the necessary anthem, “Black Lives Matter” to the deeply personal, “Sometimes, I don’t like my children.” Seeing these, I felt, for a moment, the weight of honesty from dozens of strangers. In the process, I was rendered temporarily naive to the fact that I was basically experiencing a marketing campaign.