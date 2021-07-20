Whether you’re taking a trip to see the country’s finest beaches and hiking trails, seeking a respite from the summer humidity, or you’re just looking to cut loose at this month’s HARD festival or one of the other music festivals offered across the state, there is a high chance if you’re traveling domestically this summer you’re making a stop in California. The Golden State has a lot to offer travelers and if you’ve never trekked out West before the number of options can be downright intimidating. Don’t worry about that. We’ve got you covered. Besides the many many m–a–n–y Cali-based travel guides we’ve published in the past, today brings some new heat. Our favorite DJ sister duo, the Lisbona Sisters, did us a solid and curated their personal guide to all things CA. In addition to being born and raised in California, Ava and Laura Lisbona have made a name for themselves playing festivals across the state (and the world!) so they know the state intimately — from the best places to grab a bite to eat to the clubs and bars you need to visit. This month, the Lisbona Sisters will take the stage at San Bernadino’s HARD Summer Festival, which will be held on July 31st and August 1st at the NOS Event Center, where you can catch shoreside performances by other artists like Future, Kaytranada, and 2 Chainz. With an even mix of hip-hop and electronic acts, the lineup is pretty damn stacked for a two-day festival! As stacked as that festival lineup is though, you’re still going to need something to do in your downtime (or before and after the festival), so check out the Lisbona Sister’s guide to California below.