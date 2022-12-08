It’s another day and the internet seems obsessed with yet another recipe. This time we’re talking about a little more than a passing TikTok storm. We’re talking about one of Google’s top trending searches for 2022, “Marry Me Chicken” — a chicken breast smothered in a creamy sauce with garlic, chili pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, grated parmesan, and dried oregano. Some recipes also call for bacon or lemon, but those are the main tenants of the recipe.

The recipe is a creamy Italian-American dish that’s made in one pot and pretty easy with a nice enough aesthetic. It was born from the 1980s version, “Engagement Chicken,” which stemmed from a Glamour Magazine story. It’s gotten plenty of play on TikTok and Instagram. See below. And was the third highest top trending search under “recipes” on U.S. Google this year, right under “Cincinnati Chili” at number two and “Sugo” at number one.

So is this dish any good? It seems easy enough after searching through the gazillion recipes that pop up on Google. I shifted through a dozen or so and found a throughline to replicate. Let’s see how these flavors play together for lunch.

