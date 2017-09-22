Power Ranking McDonald’s Top Hamburgers

#Fast Food Culture #McDonalds #Friday Conversation #Food
Life Writer
09.22.17 30 Comments

Uproxx

McDonald’s/ Mickey D’s/ Macca’s is a worldwide institution. Billions have been served. You walk into any McDonald’s anywhere in the world and you know exactly what you’re going to get — almost without fail. That’s impressive by itself. Whether you love or hate McDonald’s, there’s no denying its impact on our collective food zeitgeist.

Perusing the burger menu of an American McDonald’s we noticed that the national standard menu has exactly ten burgers on offer. Seeing that number, we couldn’t help ourselves — we had to rank them. Why? Because there’s something deep down in our lizard brains that draw us all to McDonald’s at one point or another. Call it nostalgia. Call it a salt addiction. Call what you will, but McDonald’s doesn’t sell billions of burgers because we hate them … even if we may hate ourselves for killing a couple double cheeseburgers every now and then.

So, here it is. These are the best McDonald’s burgers you can get nationwide, every single day, ranked from worst to best.

10. HAMBURGER

“Meh.” That’s the reaction a McDonald’s Hamburger usually gets. It’s a small patty covered in a smattering of ketchup, mustard, minced onion, and pickle. They tend to be dry and there’s no cheese. No cheese is a killer at McDonald’s. So, sorry, hamburger. You’re last.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fast Food Culture#McDonalds#Friday Conversation#Food
TAGSCHEESEBURGERSFast Food CultureFOODFRIDAY CONVERSATIONHAMBURGERSMCDONALDSPOWER RANKINGS

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP