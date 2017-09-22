McDonald’s/ Mickey D’s/ Macca’s is a worldwide institution. Billions have been served. You walk into any McDonald’s anywhere in the world and you know exactly what you’re going to get — almost without fail. That’s impressive by itself. Whether you love or hate McDonald’s, there’s no denying its impact on our collective food zeitgeist.
Perusing the burger menu of an American McDonald’s we noticed that the national standard menu has exactly ten burgers on offer. Seeing that number, we couldn’t help ourselves — we had to rank them. Why? Because there’s something deep down in our lizard brains that draw us all to McDonald’s at one point or another. Call it nostalgia. Call it a salt addiction. Call what you will, but McDonald’s doesn’t sell billions of burgers because we hate them … even if we may hate ourselves for killing a couple double cheeseburgers every now and then.
So, here it is. These are the best McDonald’s burgers you can get nationwide, every single day, ranked from worst to best.
10. HAMBURGER
“Meh.” That’s the reaction a McDonald’s Hamburger usually gets. It’s a small patty covered in a smattering of ketchup, mustard, minced onion, and pickle. They tend to be dry and there’s no cheese. No cheese is a killer at McDonald’s. So, sorry, hamburger. You’re last.
Pro tip: Remove the useless center bun piece of the Big Mac. Takes a little sauce scraping, but it becomes a way better burger and will trigger those nostalgic feelings for how it should taste. Think of it like ‘Big Mac’Double. Been doing it for years.
Sometimes I order the Double Cheeseburger with Big Mac sauce and lettuce. It’s pretty close.
I just order it without the middle bun. Boom- No scraping and it’s made fresh.
@OhMyBalls knows how to play the game!
Both good tips! @Zachary Johnston tip even saves some money as I didn’t know how liberal they were with the sauce substitutions. And honestly, what does a sesame seeds bun add to any fast food burger?
Glad to see that my personal fav was #1.
Gotta love the simple things in life.
I’ve had one since my post earlier. I’ll have to try the guac and pico burger next time I’m there.
It was a pleasant surprise when I snagged one (they did make it to order). And it’s not as messy as the $6 Guac burger at Carl’s Jr.
3 words: Bacon Double Cheeseburger.
I’m not convinced of McDonald’s bacon.
What about Bacon Double Quarter Pounder?
double cheeseburger add mac sauce is the way to go.
Best secret menu hack for sure.
Where are the McGangBang and Land, Sea and Air on this list?
Sorry, no secret menu items, just the standard menu. Although, you gave me a good idea.
@ZJ you gonna sign up for a gang bang?
Bahahaha!!!!
I really can’t argue with the rankings here. (Which, come on, that’s no fun! Be more controversial Zach!)
However, truth be told, if I’m hitting up McD’s, I’m probably going with a simple cheeseburger, in order to leave more room for gorging on fries!
Interesting take. Add in the fries and things do change a bit. I’d still probably kill a Double Cheeseburger with an order of fries though.
Two cheeseburger meal. That was always the way to go. None of those rough chopped onions like the QP has.
You can order the minced onions on the QP. Big improvement.
Let’s ignore the fact you butchered the Big Mac’s ranking and move on to the most illogical and indefensible portion of your list. How is the cheeseburger ranked above the Mcdouble? A Mcdouble is 39 cents more for double the beef. Zach, I’m beginning to think you’ve never been poor.
Get that extra un-cheesed beef patty outta here!
Less beef? I don’t even know who you are anymore.
@OhMyBalls I’m all for extra beef, but it better have cheese on it!
The Big Mac gets docked for being the weakest signature burger of any chain. That thing is way too tiny to be the foundation of an American burger chain. Plus, the sauce is too Cali
Big Mac, take the middle bread out, stuff a bunch of fries in the wet part of the removed bread, fold it, you have a tangy, salty, taco snack while you eat the burger.
I ordered a double quarter once. Once. I’m a big guy (see above, who but a portly man eats a french-fry bread taco?) but that amount of meat and cheese and fries and carbonated (diet of course, I’m watching calories) soda and you’ve got a severe bout of dyspepsia coming your way!
Yeah, the DQP is a meal all by itself. I still stand by that much beef and cheese though.
Which goes best with your statins?
I’ve gone to McDonalds only for breakfast for the past few years (I make my own burgers and fries now, thank you), but in the very rare event I go there for lunch or dinner, I get 2 double quarter pounders without cheese, and put them in 1 bun. I’m a meat>bun person, and McDonalds is the last chain for that sorta thing.