Bartenders Tell Us Which Breweries To Visit Over The Holidays

The holidays are the perfect time for travel (and the worst time for travel delays). Whether you’re meeting your significant other’s parents for the first time, racing home to see your family via road trip (or flight), or visiting Siberia solo to avoid all this nonsense — being on the move is likely in your near future. Embrace it.

As long as you’re already on the move, you might as well visit a brewery or two and sip on some frosty beverages. No matter where you’re headed, there’s sure to be a top-notch craft brewery in the area. To make sure you don’t miss a gem, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us which US breweries you really ought to see this holiday season.

Check out all of their answers below and tell us about your favorite brewery in the comments.

Dogfish Head — Milton, Delaware

Jared Boller, lead mixologist at The St. Regis in Toronto

“Dogfish Head is an amazing brewery known for experimental beer and tucked away in a cute little town in Milton, Delaware. They have one of my favorite IPA’s of all time (90 Minute). Enjoy the town, the people, and the scenery.”