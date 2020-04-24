The Most Well-Balanced Whiskeys On The Market, According To Bartenders

By now, you should have spent at least some of your time in quarantine ordering and restocking your liquor cabinet (or maybe just emptying it). But if you still have a few spots open, you should definitely fill them with whiskey. And not just any whiskey. You’re stuck at home so you’re going to want to enjoy what your drinking. You should be on the lookout for a well-balanced juice that pairs the optimal amount of heat with the perfect level of corn sweetness and plenty of velvety smoothness. Since you can’t just take a leisurely stroll around your local liquor store looking at labels and chatting with clerks, you’re going to have to get your info from someone else. Lucky for you, we’ve already done the legwork for you. Or… we delegated the legwork by asking our favorite bartenders to select their favorite perfectly balanced bottles of whiskey.