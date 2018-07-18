Where To Get Free Food For National Hot Dog Day

The hot dog is one of the most iconic summer foods of all time. This mystery sausage is boiled, steamed, or grilled before being lovingly laid into a bun. It can be eaten on its own, but really shines when it’s covered in ketchup, mustard, and even relish. There’s practically no limit to the number of toppings that can be added atop one. If you’re not in on chili dogs… we might have to end this relationship.

No matter how you enjoy your hot dog, today is the perfect day to do it. You don’t even have to fire up the grill, because it’s National Hot Dog Day — restaurants all over the country are offering deals. Some are even giving away free hot dogs. Those crazy fools! Handing them out like madmen!

Check the best deals below.

Burger King

Stop by participating Burger King restaurants today to get a classic grilled hot dog for only 79 cents.

Chart Room Bar

If you happen to be Key West, Florida today, stop by the famous Chart Room Bar and treat yourself to a cocktail and a free hot dog.

Dog Haus

To celebrate National Hot Dog Day, Dog Haus is offering free hot dogs when you download and register its app.

Fancy Franks

Stop by participating Fancy Franks locations in Canada to get a free hotdog today from noon to 5pm.

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries

To celebrate the holiday, Hwy 55 is offering hot dogs for only 99 cents today when you download the My Hwy app.

