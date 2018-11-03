All The Best National Sandwich Day Deals

Shutterstock

National Sandwich Day is here! Which means we’ve collected all the best deals to have you all up on a ‘wich all day! Whether you’re a lover of cold or hot sandwiches, there are enough deals here to feed both you and your sandwich-loving friends.

The greatest thing about sandwiches is how versatile they are. You may not be in the mood for a certain type of sandwich, but there’s always some combination of foods — housed between two slices of bread — that are perfect for whatever occasion you find yourself in. Unfortunately, if you like your sandwiches to be served by a robot, you’ll have to wait just a little longer.

Today, you can be all about the spice, a classic club sandwich type, or reach for more decadent and savory fare — because the deals on this list are pretty wide-ranging. As always, be sure to check out your favorite small local spots for any deals they might be offering in-store, you’d be surprised how many businesses take advantage of these deal days.

From BOGOs to discounts, here are all the best deals to get you fed on National Sandwich Day.