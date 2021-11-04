I know we’re not even a full week into November but compared to all the excitement we had last month with travel continuing to open up and a proper Halloween party season, this month is moving at a snail’s pace. Maybe it’s because all we have to look forward to now are New Year’s Eve parties, and to get there we have to go through Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and the dreaded holiday shopping season. Or maybe it’s just because there are few holidays that are as fun as Halloween — especially if you spend your weekends partying the festival circuit.

Festivals, in general, tend to be havens of modern fashion. An environment where you can rock your best fits, no matter how extreme. That gets turned up to 11 when you throw Halloween into the mix, as exhibited by these unhinged photos we received from CircoLoco Halloween 2021 weekend.

Last weekend, Teksupport and Ibiza’s CircoLoco joined forces to throw their sixth annual CircoLoco Halloween at an undisclosed Brooklyn warehouse where festival-goers were treated to wall-shaking performances from the Grammy-nominated Black Coffee, Virgil Abloh, DJ Tennis, Chloè Caillet, and more. Partiers rocked some seriously intricate costumes, the level of high fashion craft here even rivals some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes from this year, and those people have access to costume designers and make-up artists.

Check out some of the photos from last weekend’s CircoLoco Halloween below and catch the next CircoLoco event on December 3rd at Art Basel Miami.