Travel To Fiji In These Photos From Your Paradise Festival 2018

MyMediaSydney

Right now, millions of Americans are tearing out their hair and emptying their bank accounts as they race to buy holiday gifts. Or crying in their cars while they circle mall parking lots, dying for a place to park. In other words, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

But you can’t hear any of that. Chest rattling electronic music pumps through the air as you crack open another beer. Someone waves at you — teeth so bright they look fake. You’re on the tropical island of Viti Levu in Fiji, spending early December with friends, basking in the sunshine and snorkeling with beautiful people and probably a bunch of old, wise turtles.

Waves, dance music, and rubbing shoulders with your favorite artists in Fiji is what makes Your Paradise such a great destination festival, and this year’s YP just came to a close after a five-night run that included sets by What So Not, Mija, and Made in Paris.

As we discovered when chatting with the Your Paradise founders, the fest puts intimacy first, and its smaller scale is what makes that possible. Photos from the festivities show crowds and artists revelling side by side, living for the moment and getting wild. It seems like a lot of fun, right? A lot more fun than shopping for gifts and dealing with holiday stress. Are we telling you to ask your loved ones for tickets to a destination festival? Might not be a bad idea.

Uproxx’s own Caitlin White attended this year’s Your Paradise, so make sure to watch for that coverage on the site and on the @UproxxTravel Instagram (she’s doing an Insta takeover today!). For now, check out what people got up in the photos below!

MyMediaSydney