San Francisco has long been a top US tourist destination, with its celebrated food, architecture, nature, and cultural scenes. And while I love a visit to the Golden Gate City, what I love even more is crossing the bridge and heading north along the rugged coastline to Point Reyes National Seashore. Travel just around 40 miles north of San Francisco, and you’re transported into an entirely different world—a world of beaches, wildlife, rolling hills, small towns, and seafood shacks. I’ve been visiting Point Reyes and Marin County for years, usually in the slower winter months, and am continually surprised by it — in the best way. In fact, after visiting nearly every major US National Park and hundreds of National Park sites, it is always on my list of top recommendations for domestic travel. Here is what to do, where to stay, eat, and drink while you’re there: WHAT TO DO AT POINT REYES NATIONAL SEASHORE: Walk Under The Insta-Famous Cypress Tree Tunnel If you’ve been on Instagram lately, or… ever, you’ve undoubtedly seen a photo of the Cypress Tree Tunnel at Point Reyes. Arguably the most iconic spot in the park, the nearly 100-year-old Monterey Cypress tree tunnel is a must-stop photo opportunity. After you grab some cool shots, be sure to walk the length of the tunnel to the historic Point Reyes Receiving Station and back – the road is closed to cars, so you can meander down the road at whatever pace you’d like. Parking is on the shoulder of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard. I recommend visiting early or later in the day for the best light and hopefully fewer crowds. Observe Elephant Seals at Drake’s Beach If I’m being honest, I mainly keep returning to Point Reyes National Seashore in the winter months to observe elephant seals. While northern elephant seals can be found throughout the year on the Point Reyes coastlines, the peak season for activity is during the winter months when they arrive onshore for birthing and mating. Drakes Beach is the main spot for observation, where you’ll find barricades and volunteer docents on hand to answer questions. Depending on where the colony settles and the time of year, the entire beach can be closed for some time (like this year — currently, you can only access the parking lot from 10 am to 4 pm and stay behind the barricades leading to the beach), and access can be limited. If that stymies you, head to the Elephant Seal Overlook for a view from above. Just don’t forget your binoculars. Hike Or Backpack View this post on Instagram A post shared by Point Reyes National Seashore (@pointreyesnps) With around 150 miles of hiking trails, Point Reyes has many options. From day hikes to backpacking routes, there is a trail for any experience level. The most popular trail is definitely the expansive Tomales Point Trail, which has breathtaking coastal views. Chimney Rock is a much shorter option with the same incredible views; just be sure to arrive early, as parking is limited. Have A Relaxing Beach Day With 80 miles of shoreline, Point Reyes National Seashore is an underrated California beach destination. While some beaches are unsuitable for swimming – with dangerous surf and low-temperature water, there are plenty of accessible spots to dip your toes in the warmer months or relax in the sand year-round. Hike into seven different beaches, with trails from 0.6 miles to Kehoe Beach to a five-mile trek to visit Kelham Beach.

The four most popular beaches are easily accessible by car – I prefer North Beach, for what it’s worth. Visit The Point Reyes Lighthouse View this post on Instagram A post shared by Point Reyes National Seashore (@pointreyesnps) The crown jewel of the National Seashore is undoubtedly the historic lighthouse. Built in 1870, the Point Reyes Lighthouse was constructed in response to the myriad shipwrecks along the treacherous coastline – there have been more than 70 to date. Visitors can trek down 313 stairs to the lighthouse for a gorgeous, unobstructed ocean view, wildlife sightings, and an up-close look at the historic structure. Parking here is extremely limited, and the road is narrow, so plan ahead and get there early. WHERE TO STAY: Point Reyes has a bit of a reputation as a day-tripper destination from the Bay Area or a stop in a Highway 1 roadtrip – both of which are fantastic ideas. But there is something – for lack of a better word – magical about waking up in this peaceful part of the world without a commute. Unfortunately, the magic and non-commercialization of the area mean there aren’t many places to stay, and you definitely won’t find your favorite chain hotels. That’s why I was more than excited to visit the new Lodge at Marconi, just down the road from Point Reyes National Seashore and overlooking Tomales Bay in Marshall. Lodge at Marconi Lodge at Marconi, within Marconi State Historic Park, just unveiled the beginning of its multi-million dollar renovation this fall, opening its 40 hotel rooms with plans for a restaurant, historic cottages, event spaces, spa, and wellness center all in the works. The history of the Lodge at Marconi is as fascinating as the renovation is sleek. What began as a place for staff of The Marshall Receiving Station to stay, inventor Guglielmo Marconi – the “inventor of the radio” – commissioned the hotel and building on the property in 1913. After the military briefly took over the property, the rehab-turned-cult Synanon took over residency until 1984, when the state of California took ownership. The Oliver Hospitality group is now breathing new life into the historic property with amazing attention to detail, sleek ’70s-style design, and immaculate branding. I stayed in a Deluxe King Loft room looking out over Tomales Bay, with one King bed and a twin up in the loft. The tall ceilings, earthy colors and textures, retro, unique design – and lack of TV – made it truly restful. I loved the outdoor fire pit in the heart of the property, where guests gathered each night, and the stylish lobby full of guests hanging out (a sure sign of a great hotel) when I enjoyed complimentary wine tasting after check-in.