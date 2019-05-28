Why Puerto Rico Should Be On Your Travel Itinerary For Summer ’19

Allison Sanchez

It’s dark under the mangrove trees that stretch above my head — thin branches creating webs of pattern that form a tunnel as I drift down the canal in a kayak. The moon is bright tonight, round and shining like a lighthouse beacon every time there’s a gap in the trees. I lean my hand into the water and thousands of neon, blue stars rush through my fingers. They spark in tiny flashes and then die out in equal measure. It’s my last night in Puerto Rico and I’m in the bioluminescent bay at Fajardo — a body of water that’s filled with micro-organisms that light up in response to touch. I’ve seen pictures of the bay. I knew it was going to be cool, but it’s somehow even more trippy and delightful than I’d imagined. I’m mesmerized by the bursts of light that snake around my limbs. I breathe in the salty air, tinged with the smell of seaweed, and sigh happily.

***

Ten days earlier, and I’m stepping off an airplane in San Juan. I haven’t been in P.R. since I was 17 with my family. I’m excited — a week and a half of exploration is in front of me. At the same time though, I don’t know exactly what to expect. News reports since Hurricane Maria have often been bleak. And I’ve felt a mixture of sadness at seeing how people suffered and rage at how our government handled the tragedy since.

I’m half-Puerto Rican. My father was born in San Juan and my family is from Naguabo. But they moved to Brooklyn when my Dad was a kid. So, we visited Puerto Rico every few years growing up, but I feel like a bad Puerto Rican sometimes, or at least, a disconnected one from my heritage. I don’t speak Spanish, and I grew up in the midwest, far away from my Puerto Rican cousins and aunts and uncles. But since the hurricane, I’d felt a calling to go back to the island. So, last fall, I wrote an article about millennial Puerto Ricans visiting the island. My call to the diaspora of Puerto Rico was simple — we may not feel ownership of the island having grown up on the mainland. But if we’re not looking out for Puerto Rico, who will? This is the year, the summer, to visit the island and bring our tourism money there. It’s an easy way to do good while also drinking some Pina Coladas. And that’s the hardest part, obviously, the responsibility to drink dozens upon dozens of Pina Coladas.

Taking up that difficult job of spending ten days in paradise, my partner and I head into the city. We’re staying in San Juan for a couple of days before heading out to the smaller island of Vieques and then, to the base of the rainforest to stay at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar. We check into La Concha in the city. Stepping into the hotel room, we open the balcony doors and crashing waves echo in the room. It’s sunset — pink hues reflect dreamily on the water. The tiled floors are white, and I’m struck by a memory of my uncle’s house, I was maybe 7, my feet bare on cool white floors, the same smells wafting in from the beach. I didn’t expect this wave of nostalgia.

I can’t wait to put my toes in the ocean — seeing the ocean is never sufficient, you have to put your body into it or it doesn’t count — and so we head down. It’s dark now and I’m the only lunatic running into the water, but I can’t get enough of the Caribbean sea, the warmth in stark contrast to the cold of LA’s oceans. The coquis begin singing, and this too is what I think of when I think of Puerto Rico, nights hearing the sound of the tiny frogs saying their name en masse, high and clear. “Coqui! Coqui! Coqui!” Second to salsa, it’s the music of the island.

Pop music begins blasting inside the hotel and we head inside. La Concha becomes one big club and party at night — music bumps from the bars to the pool. We get drinks and the energy carries us through our tiredness from the long travel day.