While the full-time travel influencers and adventurers we see on social media are certainly inspirational, or at least fun to follow, it’s nice to know that people with everyday jobs can travel the world too. Rhaven McIver, for instance, is a nurse anesthetist, who just happens to spend whatever free time she can scrounge exploring new places around the globe.

When she’s not in the doctor’s office, she’s sharing her travels on on Instagram and her YouTube channel, “Time With Rhay” in the hopes of encouraging people of all kinds to get out there and adventure.

“I have been coined ‘the trip planner’ by all my friends and family,” McIver says. “They know when they travel with me, they don’t have to worry about anything but having a great time. Recently I’ve begun planning trips for other people who have no idea where to begin, and I’m launching my group trip business this spring!”

McIver’s love for travel has connected her to an abundance of new people and wonderful places, and one of her favorite destinations to date is Peru. From Machu Picchu and the striking Rainbow Mountain to the mouthwatering food and lively culture, Mclver is sharing her guide to Peru and why everyone needs to visit below.

WHY PERU?

I chose Peru because I want to visit all of the World Wonders and that’s where Machu Picchu, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, is located. After some research, I realized there was a lot of other stuff to see and do in Peru, and it was also a relatively inexpensive country to visit with maximal enjoyment, which was a plus!

What’s one thing that every first-time visitor should see or do in Peru?

Well if you’re going to go all the way to Peru you must see Machu Picchu! It’s so amazing to see something most of us have seen or read about in history books. When you go there, a guide will show you around and you will learn the history behind, which is pretty amazing. You can book a tour to Machu Picchu from Cusco, which is one of the cities you’ll definitely want to visit there. You’ll have to take a train ride to get there and then a bus, but don’t worry, it’s super scenic!

What was your absolute favorite meal of your trip?

I spent a lot of time in Cusco, and my favorite dish happened to be a signature Peruvian dish called Lomo Saltado. It’s a stir fry that typically combines marinated strips of sirloin (or other beef steaks) with onions, tomatoes, french fries, and other ingredients, and is typically served with rice. I ordered that meal on four separate occasions because it was that good!