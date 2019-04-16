Science Is Out To Ruin Our Lives By Telling Us To Limit Our Vacations

UPROXX

There comes a point in nearly every trip where you turn to your travel buddy and say, “I wish we could stay on vacation forever.” It’s part of the package: the pre-trip jitters, the first-day disbelief and excitement, the day five passing thought that you might actually murder your companion, and, before finally heading home, the dream: I could stay here. I could really do it.

It’s all part of the ritual, wishing your life could be a vacation. That’s the goal, right?

Not according to science. New research indicates that a forever-vacation might not be ideal. In fact, a new study in the Journal of Happiness Studies claims that the perfect vacation length is eight days when it comes to maximizing health and wellness benefits.

Researchers at the Radboud University Nijmegen Behavioral Science Institute in the Netherlands set out to determine how vacations affect health and wellness, broken down into six categories — health status, fatigue, satisfaction, mood, tension, and energy level. They also studied whether or not the positive effects of vacation had a lasting impact on individuals after they returned to work.

Their conclusion: happiness peaks on day eight and longer vacations don’t have much more of a net positive effect.

To which we say: science is a liar sometimes.