A Street Art (And Hip Hop) Legend From Atlanta On How To Own Your Voice

“I feel like I’ve arrived,” graffiti star Dr. Dax says with a laugh. He’s watching as his newest mural — a collaboration with the social media platform TikTok and Overall Murals, commissioned for Atlanta while football takes centerstage — is completed by a team of young artists. It’s the first time he’s ever not painted his own work.

“I need to go over there and micromanage,” he jokes, when asked if he’s nervous about trusting others to execute his vision. “Really put the pressure on them by standing there and staring.”

The conversation is light, but that doesn’t mean it’s totally in jest. In many ways, Dr. Dax has arrived. The Atlanta-based street art legend, who came of age with other stars of Atlanta’s hip-hop scene in the 90s, has become part of the cultural fabric of the city. He’s gone from working in the shadows to being paid large sums of money to brighten up neighborhoods. And now, he’s getting the sort of large scale opportunity that young artists can only dream of.

TOPICS#Hip Hop - Get The Latest Hip Hop News And Features#Art
