Joshua Tree – California California’s iconic Joshua Tree National Park, where the Mojave and Colorado desserts come together, is another park that can be downright brutal to visit during the summer months and shines in the fall. With much more mild and comfortable temperatures during the day (but cool at night – it is a desert, after all), the park is very pleasant come Thanksgiving. What To Do: Reserve a camp spot to sleep under the stars in the park before waking up to hike Ryan Mountain or the short and beautiful Hidden Valley Trail. Visit Skull Rock before enjoying the sunset at the surreal Cholla Cactus Garden. November Weather: Average high of 69°, low of 43° with approximately one day of rain. Grand Canyon – Arizona The Grand Canyon is a bucket list destination for many people in and outside the United States. As one of the most popular parks in the system, it is generally always packed with people, but shoulder seasons offer a respite. Temperatures will be lower during a November visit than other parks on this list. Still, the opportunity for fewer crowds before winter arrives (and closing some areas of the park) makes this an ideal time for visitors who’d like peace while witnessing the breathtaking canyon. What To Do: Honestly, just walking up to the rim of the Grand Canyon and staring for a while is one of the most incredible experiences you will have. But if you want to move around a bit, walk the Rim Trail or down into the canyon via Bright Angel Trail. Take a trip on the Grand Canyon Railway or hop on a mule for a guided trip – they’re offered year-round at the South Rim. November Weather: Average high of 52°, low of 24° with approximately three days of rain.

White Sands – New Mexico As one of the “newest” National Parks (in official designation, at least), White Sands is still slightly underrated, in my opinion. Located in far south New Mexico, it is off-the-beaten-path in more ways than one. The pristine and otherworldly landscape is unlike anything else I’ve seen in the United States. November is a great time to visit, with even fewer crowds than usual and comfortable daytime temperatures. What To Do: Drive or bike on Dunes Drive before sledding down the dunes (allowed in the Loop Portion). Take plenty of photos as you hike the Playa Trail, Interdune Boardwalk, or the mesmerizing Alkali Flat Trail. November Weather: Average high of 66°, low of 29° with approximately one day of rain. Great Smoky Mountains – Tennessee Many people are surprised to find that not only is Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee the most visited National Park in the system – but that it takes the crown by a longshot. With over 14 million visits in 2021, the park is extremely popular at nearly all times of year. That said, late November is something of a quiet period as the summer crowds are gone, and the leaf-peepers have come and gone – but it likely isn’t snowing yet. What To Do: Take advantage of the lessened crowds and visit the park’s heavy tourist hot spots like Clingmans Dome and Cades Cove before hiking Alum Cave and Rainbow Falls Trails. Take a scenic drive on the park’s 384 miles of roadways, watching for the ample wildlife. November Weather: Average high of 53°, low of 27°.

New River Gorge – West Virginia The “newest” US National Park with simply the National Park designation, New River Gorge, is – like White Sands – still a bit underrated (but not for lack of me trying to change that). The West Virginian park stands out in all seasons, with late fall being a great option. Like most parks on this list, the crowds have lessened, the weather is mild, and fall colors are still occasionally found. What To Do: Whitewater season has just ended in New River Gorge, which gives you more time for the other adventurous options this park provides. Hike Endless Wall and Long Point Trail for gorgeous views, climb the rugged sandstone cliffs at The New if you’re experienced, or get your blood pumping on a walk along the catwalk under the New River Gorge Bridge 876 feet above the New River below. November Weather: Average high of 53°, low of 35°, with approximately eight days of rain. Everglades – Florida Florida in late November can be a bit hit or miss, as it’s the tail end of hurricane season. But that also means better deals and slightly fewer crowds than in December when the dry season begins. With highs still in the 80s and lows in the 60s, I’d choose Everglades over the other two Florida National Parks for a Thanksgiving break trip. What To Do: Everglades is deceptively massive – the third largest National Park by land area in the lower 48 – with plenty to do in any season. Bike along the Snake Bite Trail; take a boat tour from the Flamingo area of the park before hiking a portion of the Shark Valley Tram Trail. November Weather: Average high of 82°, low of 64°, with approximately four days of rain.

US Virgin Islands – St. John, USVI Like Everglades National Park, the hurricane season in US Virgin Islands is ending in late November, so it’s a great time to score some deals before the high season begins a week later. With perfect temperatures for a beach day (and you’ll want at least a few on your trip), it will be a Thanksgiving to remember on St. John. What To Do: Hit the beaches! I am partial to Trunk Bay and Cinnamon Bay beaches. Explore the island of St. John (the National Park covers 60% of the island) before hiking Ram Head or Reef Bay Trail. November Weather: Average high of 81°, low of 69°, with approximately 15 days of rain. Great Sand Dunes – Colorado Although the weather will generally be chilly during late November at Great Sand Dunes National Park in southern Colorado, the trade-off is worth it for me. The sand on the largest dunes in North America can be positively boiling during summer months, with the small parking lots and campgrounds filling quickly. Campgrounds will still be open during this time, and the few hotel options will likely be easier to book and at more reasonable rates. What To Do: Hike High and Star Dune trails. Rent a sandboard or sled to travel down before picnicking on the dunes and hiking to Zapata Falls. November Weather: Average high of 47°, low of 22°, with approximately two days of rain (or snow!)