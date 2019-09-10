The fast-food wars go beyond the argument over which fast-food chicken sandwich is the most delicious and ethical — this sh*t runs deep. For every best burger list out there, you have similar arguments over french fries, milkshakes, and chicken tenders. If you can eat it and order it from a drive-thru, you’d better believe we as a human race can argue over who does it best. Incessantly.

Well, prepare yourself for a fresh round of debates because Wendy’s is about to throw its hat into the “best fast-food breakfast” ring by bringing their breakfast menu nationwide in 2020. Cue the alarms and the Succession-levels of pandemonium at McDonald’s HQ.

Breakfast is one of the most hyper-competitive sectors in the fast-food industry and one of the only areas that still exhibits growth amongst a consumer base that is increasingly favoring healthier options, which is why Dunkin’ and McDonald’s have recently paid extra attention to their a.m. menus. According to CNN, Wendy’s breakfast expansion will cost the company $20 million — which doesn’t even account for the 20,000 new employees they’ll hire in order to support their expanded breakfast offerings. (Take note Popeyes, this is how you prepare!)

Considering how much cash Wendy’s is throwing down on this whole venture, they kind of need this to be a success. Luckily this is Wendy’s they’re talking about. They serve some of the best burgers and chicken sandwiches out there and considering they already serve breakfast in over 300 stores nationwide, we’re confident they got this. Here’s what’s coming:

The Breakfast Baconator

The Breakfast Baconator may down in history as the best fast food breakfast sandwich of all time. Wendy’s has swapped out the burger patty or the classic Baconator for sausage patty encased in a melted double dose of American cheese, several slices of crispy bacon, and a dollop of Hollandaise sauce on a soft brioche bun.

It sounds like the type of sandwich that’ll instantly cause you to slip into a food coma, which isn’t ideal for breakfast but, hey, it looks delicious.

The Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

Consider this another edition to Wendy’s growing chicken sandwich menu, the Honey Butter Biscuit features a fried chicken sandwiched between a buttermilk biscuit with whipped honey butter. This is a no-brainer and sure to be an entry in the next round of the fierce chicken wars.

The Frosty-ccino

The Frosty-ccino is for anyone who wakes up with the craving for a Frosty but doesn’t want to be shamed by all their lame “but it’s breakfast” whining friends. It’s one part frosty, one part cold brew coffee and will come in both vanilla and chocolate flavors.