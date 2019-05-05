The National Blues Trail Is A Soulful Sojourn Into Mississippi’s Past

05.05.19

Jess Kearney

Growing up in Maine, the closest I got to the blues was when BB King played the Bangor Auditorium. Seeing that show as an eight-year-old was a full on event in my life. One of those flashpoints where you glimpse a world of experience outside of your narrow lens. I was immediately hooked on the raw, soulful rhythms. They seemed to contain a history of pain, balanced with a spirit of resilience, in every note.

Two decades later, living in New Orleans, my access to world-class music has taken a 180. On any given night, I can tuck into a small venue and see some of the best musicians in the world play. But while the Crescent City itself deserves all the accolades and attention it gets, it’s only been one stop on my blues education. If you want to truly dive into the history and culture of the art form, you have to take a short drive along the often overlooked Mississippi Blues Trail.

The Blues Trail is an extensive string of landmarks documenting the history of the blues and the artists who created and crafted the genre. The radio stations, cemeteries, churches, homes, recording studios and music halls that make up the trail tell stories of Civil Rights, the Mississippi Delta itself, and the musicians who played its clubs and bars.

I’ve been able to spend a lot of time in the Delta over the past two years. Writing my first book, Cooking with Spices, allowed me to travel the country learning about the flavors that make various regions of this country unique. Along the way, I was struck by the Delta’s food, culture, and history. It’s verdant, ancient-feeling scenery. In my mind, driving the Blues Trail is a classic American road trip — one that you can squeeze into a single long weekend, just a few hours out of Jackson (Mississippi) or Memphis (Tennessee).

Jess Kearney / @jesskearney_

