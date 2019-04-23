Getty Image

Who wants a free vacation? We guess a better question is, who doesn’t want a free vacation?

Well, we have you covered this week in our cheap flights and travel deals roundup. We also have some great discounts on some seriously luxe hotels, cheap flights around the world, and a few travel deals that can’t be beaten.

We’ve compiled some of the best deals right now below. These are the cheapest flights, sweetest hotel rates, and steepest travel package discounts out there today.

TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:

SAVE UP TO 70% OFF AIRASIA FLIGHTS DURING THEIR SUPER SALE

AirAsia

AirAsia is already dirt cheap when it comes to getting travelers to East and Southeast Asia and then getting you around once in-country. Prices for trans-Pacific flights can be as low as $199 each way from Honolulu to Osaka. Prices for flights all over the eastern reaches of Asia can be as low as $5 one-way. So, when those rock bottom prices are 70 percent off, it’s time to buy.

Book A Flight Here



WIN A FREE 7-DAY STAY AT SANDALS

Sandals

Sandals is an ethically-minded, employee-forward all-inclusive where your relaxation is front-and-center. That’s needed sometimes. We all need to unplug and reset once in a while on a white sand beach where the food is great and the wine never stops flowing.

So here’s how you win yourself a free seven-day vacation. The giveaway is celebrating Mother’s Day, Teacher Appreciation Week, National Nurses’ Day, and Military Month throughout May. Go to Sandals and nominate someone who is in the military, a nurse, teacher, or a mother. Upload a photo of your nominee (which can be you, assuming you fit the criteria) and write a 250-word blurb about why the nominee is awesome. Then, every day in May, Sandals will choose one nominee at random and give them a free seven-day stay for two in a luxury suite (airfare not included).

Enter To Win Here

GET A FLIGHT AND HOTEL TO BOGOTA FOR $350 ROUNDTRIP

Orbitz.com

Sometimes it’s worth searching for a hotel and flight at the same time. Case in point, over at Orbitz, you can score a roundtrip flight plus a four-night stay at a hotel in Bogota, Columbia for only $350 total. That’s a great price for a roundtrip flight where the hotel is basically free. You can’t beat that.

Book A Trip Here