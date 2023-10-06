Euphoria star Angus Cloud recently passed away at age 25 with TMZ recently reporting that he succumbed to a lethal cocktail of drugs. His role as the drug-dealing Fezco “Fez” O’Neill was his first acting credit, although his star had begun to rise, and he had even wrapped three upcoming films prior to his death. One of those movies, Your Lucky Day will arrive in theaters later this fall, and the trailer is a lot to witness.

An apparent chance encounter at a convenience store involving a $156 million lottery ticket transforms from a straight-up attempted robbery into a hostage situation with a dead police officer on hand. Additionally, other parties descend upon the scene with no-good intent. An eerie rendition of “America The Beautiful” in the background is not subtle, nor is the messaging about how one can get rich in America. According to the film’s description, “After a dispute over a winning lottery ticket turns into a deadly hostage situation, the witnesses must decide exactly how far they’ll go and how much blood they’re willing to spill for a cut of the $156 million.”

The Well Go USA movie was directed and written by Dan Brown, who recently told Collider about how Cloud strove to unearth the “best parts” within his character, which was an undoubtedly heavy process:

Really, he took what was written, just shifted it around a little bit, and then he added a bunch of stuff at the end that made it poignant in a way that I hadn’t kind of expected. And so that was really just kind of like a lovely moment where he took this scene in a place and portrayed a sadness and a deepness that the character didn’t have in that moment, and I felt like it was much stronger for that.

Cloud also completed filming on an Untitled Monster Movie for Universal Pictures and appeared in Freaky Tales (starring Pedro Pascal and Ben Mendelsohn) prior to his passing. Both films are expected to arrive in 2024.

Your Lucky Day comes to theaters on November 10.