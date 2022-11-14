November is historically a great time to go out to the abandoned mall in your local town and see a movie. It’s too cold outside to do things, but it’s obviously too soon to stay in and watch Christmas movies unless you’re Lindsay Lohan. Since those are your only two options, the choice here is simple: go sit in a dark room with strangers and laugh and cry alongside Nicole Kidman. And many people did just that last week!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has broken the record for the biggest box office opening in the month of November, a title that was previously held by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire nine years ago. Wakanda earned $181M on its opening weekend, which just so happened to be over a million more than Disney had projected. We all know how modest those guys are, so this is pretty big.

Earlier this month, The Rock’s Black Adam secured $143M globally on its opening weekend, though Mr. Rock is not at all mad about being dethroned by Shuri and Co.

A huge congratulations to the entire #BlackPanther TEAM, @MarvelStudios @DisneyStudios

Biggest opening ever for the month of November 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 💪🏾🥃

That’s a lot of happy movie goers around the world.

Beautiful!!! Can’t wait to see the movie.

~ #BlackAdam — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 13, 2022

In addition to being the 8th-best MCU opening, the superhero sequel also scored the 13th-highest opening of all time. Who knows where these stats will be in just another month from now when Box Office Darling James Cameron returns to rip the titles from those mean superheroes’ hands and hand them over to those blue alien guys.

