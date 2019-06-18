MGM

Bond 25, which producers insist is still going to be ready for its scheduled April 2020 release date despite star Daniel Craig’s ankle injury, is being directed by Cary Fukunaga. Before the Beasts of No Nation and True Detective helmer took the job, however, Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle was attached to the project. While promoting his Beatles-inspired romantic comedy Yesterday, Boyle opened up about his reasons for leaving the franchise sequel.

“I learned my lesson that I am not cut out [for franchises] otherwise you’re digging in the same hole,” the Slumdog Millionaire and Trainspotting director told Metro UK. “I am better not quite in the mainstream franchise movies, is the honest answer.”

This isn’t the first time that the former Bond 25 director and others attached to the production have spoken out about what happened. Last August, the filmmakers officially announced Boyle’s exit in a statement that blamed the fallout on “creative differences.” Earlier this year, in March, Boyle himself said that it was “a great shame” that it had ended. “What John [Hodge] and I were doing, I thought, was really good,” he said of his writing partner. “We were working very, very well, but they didn’t want to go down that route with us.”

Bond 25 should, barring another onset accident or a “creative differences” row, be hitting theaters on April 8th, 2020

(Via Metro UK)