Over 40 years after Halloween made John Carpenter the “horror master,” Laurie Strode vs. Michael Myers is coming to an end.

No, really this time, it’s right there in the title: Halloween Ends.

The third film in the recent Halloween trilogy (and the 13th installment in the franchise, but only the fourth that’s considered canon — the real horror is making sense of the timeline) has Jamie Lee Curtis returning for one. last. job. That job is putting an end to Michael Myers’ reign of terror, which, with all due respect, she’s not very good at it. It should not take four decades to kill a dude in a William Shatner mask. Maybe this time.

You can watch the Halloween Ends final trailer above. Here’s the plot synopsis:

Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.

Halloween Ends comes to theaters and Peacock on October 14.