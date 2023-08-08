It’s been a minute since David Ayer’s original version of Suicide Squad, a.k.a. the “Ayer Cut,” has been a hot topic of discussion, so it was surprising to see the director recently offer an update on the seemingly mythical piece of cinema.

Thanks to the divisive release of the Justice League Snyder Cut, which was born out of necessity to populate the burgeoning HBO Max with content amidst the pandemic, the Ayer Cut had some wind its sails as DC Comics fans were eager to see the original cut of both films. The two were interconnected, even more so after Snyder filmed new scenes with Jared Leto’s Joker. However, another regime change at Warner Bros. killed momentum for the Ayer Cut, and the chance of it seeing the light of day seemingly faded.

Well, not entirely, according to Ayer. The director gave fans an update on Monday where he claimed that new DC Studios head James Gunn assured him that the original Suicide Squad cut will have its time in the sun.

Via Twitter:

Have you ever had an experience in life that didn’t until the way you wanted, that dragged you, that made you rethink everything? I have. All I know is my unseen film plays much better than the studio release. The interest in my cut being show seems real and organic. And Gunn told me it would have it’s time to be shared. He absolutely deserves to launch to launch his DC universe without more drama about old projects.

Ayer concluded his update by writing, “In a way I’m chained to this thing. I’m riding a tiger here and navigating this situation the best I can. Life is a very strange journey.”

You can see Ayer’s full statement below:

What’s your advice on how to navigate this situation with grace? There’s a genuine curiosity and interest from a lot of people. And I’m aware of there is another group of people that have fun mocking the film. Your comment is a perfect example of how many are magnetically drawn… https://t.co/QZTZGUInAS — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) August 7, 2023

