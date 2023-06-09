Jennifer Coolidge is living her best life — but her life before The White Lotus was fun, too. The certified comedic genius, who once pretended to have an identical twin so she could date two guys at once, had some of the “best d*ck” of her life for playing one of pop culture’s most famous MILFs in the American Pie movies. The role came with a lot of benefits, including finding a roommate in co-star Eddie Kaye Thomas.

The duo lived together in the early 2000s. “I wasn’t the love of his life,” she told GQ UK with a laugh. “He had girlfriends. My bedroom was across the hallway from his.” In American Pie, Kaye Thomas plays high school senior Finch, who is infatuated by Stifler’s mom, Jeanine, portrayed by Coolidge. She inspired one of the most important conversations in cinema history:

MILF Guy #2: Dude, that chick’s a MILF!

MILF Guy #1: What the hell is that?

MILF Guy #2: M-I-L-F: Mom I’d Like to F*ck!

MILF Guy #1: Yeah dude! Yeah!

I hope MILF Guy #2 is doing OK. MILF Guy #1 can kick rocks. He knows what he did. Anyway, back to the GQ UK profile. “I’m single,” Coolidge said. “My way of talking myself into a different job is like, well, it could be romance, or it could be, you know, a whole different group of friends. Cool things could come out of it.” As long as she stays away from the “sexy” chefs.

(Via GQ UK)