Paramount

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s near-silent horror film A Quiet Place was a thundering success at the box office, hence why Paramount swiftly ordered a sequel. Yet while the former star of The Office wrote, directed and starred in the movie, his character did not survive — leaving Blunt and their characters’ children to fend for themselves against the aliens that survived the film’s final confrontation. So if he obviously wasn’t going to be reprising his role, how would Krasinski be involved — aside from playing the aliens again?

When Variety reported that the sequel had been scheduled for release on May 15th, 2020, they also indicated that Krasinski might be penning the script. The actor-turned-director confirmed this at a Q&A on Wednesday, telling the crowd at the Silver Screen Theatre in Los Angeles that he was, in fact, writing the second film’s script.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Krasinski said that he and Blunt had originally intended to leave the first film as a “special experience they shared together”:

“Then I had this small idea for a sequel, but I didn’t think it would go anywhere. So, I said to the studio, ‘Just go do the movie with somebody else.'” Krasinski’s idea kept growing, even as the studio entertained pitches from other filmmkakers. “They heard some pitches, and I told Drew [Form, producer] about this little idea,” said Krasinski. “And he told me to think about it a little longer. And then I thought, ‘This might really work.’ So, I’m currently writing the sequel.”

That Krasinski is writing the screenplay makes sense. After all, he did just about everything for the first film, and what’s more, his original writing partners are currently occupied with a Stephen King adaptation.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)