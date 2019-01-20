Getty Image

The announcement this week that Sony had been quietly planning a new Ghostbusters reboot surprised many, especially since it will be ignoring the female-driven revival from 2016. One person who’s not having it? Leslie Jones, one of the three stars of the movie that was plagued by men’s rights activists and wound up underperforming at the box office.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the SNL cast member shared her thoughts on Twitter Saturday, in a reply to a fan who took umbrage with the planned reboot. “So insulting. Like f*ck us. We dint count,” Jones wrote. “It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice)”Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers” ugh so annoying. Such a d*ck move. And I don’t give f*ck I’m saying something!!”