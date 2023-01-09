There comes a time in an actor’s career when interviews become less about promoting current projects, and more about riding the nostalgia wave and mentioning fan-favorite movies that should come back for another round of fun. While sometimes it’s a little over the top (we don’t really need a Mean Girls sequel, right?) other movies might benefit from a little world-building, like, I don’t know, the beloved 1997 sci-fi classic Face/Off starring Nicolas Cage and John Travolta? There is no reason this should not happen, and Cage agrees!

“I would love to get back into the Face/Off ring,” Cage recently told E! News, seemingly unaware of the power that that collection of words holds. Not only does Cage want a sequel, but he also has an idea in mind.

“I think Face/Off is so unique and there’s a lot to mention there that could be explored, especially dealing with the offspring of the characters,” He explained. “It would be almost like three-dimensional chess, three different layers, with the kids and the parents and everybody trying to like face-off.” Imagine the cameos! The jokes! There is so much potential here.

Cage then mentioned that he and Travolta would act like “two kids in the back of the school room” while filming the original film, so they would both probably want to be involved in the sequel. “John I always saw as a kindred spirit of sorts, and so much fun to work with and real positive energy. I don’t know if I would look at it as it like master class as much as like just really fun,” Cage added.

Not every movie needs to be a master class! Sometimes you just need to see John Travolta and Nicolas Cage exchange faces, and that can be enough. In fact, it’s more than enough.

(Via E! News)