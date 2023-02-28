The 2023 Oscars Just Got A Lot More Fun Thanks To ‘RRR’

One of the easiest bets to win during the 2022 Oscars was who would win Best Original Song. There was “No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, and there was everyone else (the wrong song from Encanto was selected). This year’s batch of nominees is trickier. Rihanna (“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Lady Gaga (“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick) are the biggest names, but don’t overlook David Byrne and Mitski’s song from Everything Everywhere All at Once, “This Is a Life.”

The real wild card — and the song that should win, please — is “Naatu Naatu” from RRR. If you haven’t watched the record-breaking action movie, please do so immediately. It’s on Netflix and also being re-released in theaters (for a third time!) this weekend. “Naatu Naatu” is from the film’s most memorable scene — and one of the most memorable and joyous scenes for any movie released in 2022.

It will also be a highlight of the 2023 Oscars.

Oscar-nominated song “Naatu Naatu,” the Indian Telugu-language song from RRR, will be performed at the 2023 Oscars. “Naatu Naatu” is nominated for best original song, and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the song. The song’s music is written by M.M. Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose.

There’s no mention of whether RRR stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan will be involved, but there better at least be dancing.

The 95th Academy Awards air on March 12.

