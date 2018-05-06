Sly Stallone Will Reportedly Return To Battle Mexican Drug Cartels In ‘Rambo 5’

#Sylvester Stallone
Entertainment Writer
05.06.18

Lionsgate

There have been rumors about another Rambo movie for quite a while at this point. Some have featured Sly Stallone making a comeback once again and others have someone else jumping in to star as the titular killer. There was once even talk of the television show, but nothing has come to fruition just yet. But according to report over at Deadline, that all might be about to change.

Not only is Rambo coming back with Stallone, he’s heading to Mexico for a timely battle in the War on Drugs. While representatives haven’t confirmed Stallone for the movie according to Deadline, producer Avi Lerner’s Millennium is using the star to sell the film at Cannes and is touting a start for production in September. Stallone is also currently working on the script according to Deadline, picking up where the 2008 film left off:

In the fifth episode of the franchise, when the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped, Rambo, who has been working on a ranch, crosses the U.S.-Mexican border and quickly finds himself up against the full might of one of Mexico’s most violent cartels.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sylvester Stallone
TAGSRamboRAMBO 5SYLVESTER STALLONE

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 3 days ago 3 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 6 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 6 days ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 6 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP