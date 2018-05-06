Lionsgate

There have been rumors about another Rambo movie for quite a while at this point. Some have featured Sly Stallone making a comeback once again and others have someone else jumping in to star as the titular killer. There was once even talk of the television show, but nothing has come to fruition just yet. But according to report over at Deadline, that all might be about to change.

Not only is Rambo coming back with Stallone, he’s heading to Mexico for a timely battle in the War on Drugs. While representatives haven’t confirmed Stallone for the movie according to Deadline, producer Avi Lerner’s Millennium is using the star to sell the film at Cannes and is touting a start for production in September. Stallone is also currently working on the script according to Deadline, picking up where the 2008 film left off: