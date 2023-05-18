With less than a month to go until The Flash zips into theaters, the DC Comics film just received its biggest endorsement yet. Stephen King has given the Ezra Miller multiverse adventure his seal of approval, which is notable given the prolific author isn’t a big fan of superhero movies.

“I got an advance screening of THE FLASH today. As a rule I don’t care a lot for superhero movies, but this one is special,” King tweeted. “It’s heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping. I loved it.”

Of course, it probably didn’t hurt that The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, who previously delivered the two part adaptation of the King classic It. However, The Flash needs all of the help it can get. Miller’s legal troubles will likely keep the lead actor out of the film’s promotional tour, and the latest trailer made it a point to lean heavily into the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman instead of the main character.

That said, early reactions for The Flash have been overwhelmingly positive, and it has reportedly done well with test audiences, hence Warner Bros. Discovery’s refusal to shelf the film despite Miller’s repeated run-ins with the law.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

The Flash runs into theaters on June 16.

