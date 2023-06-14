WARNING: Spoilers for The Flash below.

As The Flash prepares to zoom into theaters this week, the film will be DC Studios’ first stab at tapping its own multiverse of characters following a similar move by Marvel with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Much like that film brought back former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, The Flash will reportedly pull from various incarnations of DC Comics heroes from across the decades.

Obviously, the return of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as their versions of Batman are in the mix. The two have been prominently featured in trailers, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The Flash will reportedly feature even more Batmen and the same goes for Superman. Here’s what we know so far:

BATMAN

— According to reports, George Clooney’s Batman will have a cameo in the post-credit scene that has been left out of advance screenings to prevent leaks. (Clearly, that didn’t work.) The actor has repeatedly joked about never putting on his Batsuit with its infamous Bat-nipples again after starring in the critically derided Batman and Robin, but it looks like Clooney is well-versed in the art of superhero movie secrecy.

— In a more controversial move, Adam West’s Batman is also reportedly shown in the film but only briefly. We’d like to say West is the only deceased actor who makes a cameo, but well, hold that thought.

SUPERMAN

— Director Andy Muschietti already let this one out of the bag. Nicolas Cage has a cameo in the film as his live-action version of Superman that never came to be after Warner Bros. infamously pulled the plug on Superman Lives, which was set to be directed by Tim Burton. Cage would’ve been the first actor play Superman in a motion picture after Christopher Reeve’s iconic performance of the beloved character. Speaking of…

— Yup, they did it. In another controversial move, Christopher Reeve’s Superman is apparently seen several times in The Flash despite the beloved actor passing away in 2004.

— George Reeves’ Superman from the classic TV series also isn’t safe, but like West’s Batman, he’s only shown briefly in The Flash.

Justice League

— On top of the various Supermen, The Flash will also feature Helen Slater’s Supergirl from the 1984 film, and both Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot will reportedly have cameos as Aquaman and Wonder Woman.

The Flash races into theaters on June 16.

