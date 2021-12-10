Tom Holland stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday evening, and the Spider-Man actor came bearing gifts. The big one, of course, was the opening scene to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Picking up immediately where Far From Home left off, Holland’s Spider-Man finds his secret identity being revealed by J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons), who has apparently been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this whole time? But there’s no time for that as city bystanders begin to recognize Zendaya‘s M.J. as Peter Parker’s girlfriend, prompting our hero to quickly swoop in and pull off her the streets. Unfortunately, he leaves her standing precariously on the top of a bridge, which might not have been the safest choice, and she definitely lets Peter know about it.

Following the clip, Holland chatted it up with Meyers and revealed that the set has to keep a bottle of lube at the ready because, sometimes, getting out of his super-tight Spidey suit doesn’t go as planned. According to Holland, they just squirt some lube on the “zips,” and that gets things moving.

However, Holland also revealed that No Way Home shot during the age of Covid, so the bottle of lube caused some hilarious moments when people mistook it for hand sanitizer. Holland swears it only happened to two people, Marvel producer Mitch Bell and a boom operator, but the Spidey star doesn’t deny that the slip-up was “golden.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home squeezes into theaters on December 17.

(Via Late Night with Seth Meyers)