Even though it’s been nearly 20 years (!) since the second installment in the Kill Bill franchise, it’s still one of the most iconic movies thanks to that sword-wielding, yellow-jumpsuit-wearing Bride. Earlier this month, SZA released a Kill Bill-inspired music video with a fun cameo from Vivica A. Fox, who played Vernita in the original films.

Fox starred alongside SZA in the music video for her track Kill Bill, which, naturally, featured a series of Tarantino-inspired references. Fox herself was surprised that the movie is still so popular among younger audiences due to all that violence. “SZA was imitating Uma Thurman’s character because her boyfriend had did her wrong [in the song]. She’s like, ‘Should I go kill my ex?’ You know, people were like, ‘Wow, those lyrics are a little violent.’ It was a little violent, but Kill Bill was violent, so come on,” Fox told People, adding that it sparked new interest in another film. “But I believe that that was also the hunger. People have really been waiting on Kill Bill 3.”

Kill Bill Volume 2 was released in 2004, and Tarantino has been hesitant to get The Bride back on board for a third installment, though it could happen one day. “Just like everybody else, I heard that if we do Kill Bill 3, it [might] be about my ‘daughter’ seeking revenge,” Fox explained. Of course, when asked about what’s been taking so long for a potential third installment, she responded, “Quentin [Tarantino] works when he wants to, honey.”

Tarantino hasn’t directed a movie since 2019’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, though he did his fair share of gossiping last year when he released his first non-fiction book, Cinema Speculation followed by a very eye-opening press tour where he discussed all of his weird takes. Maybe it’s time for him to get back into that director’s chair before too many people get mad at him.

(Via People Magazine)