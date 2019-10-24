There is a lot that we know about Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s upcoming Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984. For starters, it’s going to eschew much of the narrative that Diana Prince was supposedly laying low between the events of the first film and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in favor of a more proactive story that takes place in the ’80s. Also, Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor is somehow making a comeback. Oh, and Kristen Wiig is playing the villain Cheetah. The thing is, Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal is also in it, but his role has remained a mystery.

There have been plenty of rumors, of course, and most of these have suggested Pascal would be playing a version of Maxwell Lord, a wealthy businessman who started out as a Justice League ally before turning against them after discovering his own secretive metahuman abilities. And now, thanks to a recent tweet from Jenkins, it seems those rumors were right on the money.

“Well hello… Max,” reads the tweet, accompanied by a smiling Lord straight from the pages of DC Comics.

Precisely how Pascal’s version of Lord will figure into Wonder Woman 1984‘s story, which already includes Wiig’s villain Cheetah, remains to be seen. Though judging by precisely how solid, critically and financially, Jenkins and Gadot’s first film was, the sequel should have no trouble juggling multiple villains, a back-from-the-dead love interest, and the bustling time that was the ’80s.

Wonder Woman 1984 makes its way into theaters next summer on June 5, 2020.