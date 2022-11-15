When she’s not starring in blockbusters and acclaimed streaming shows, or co-writing songs with Taylor Swift, or, uh, drinking milk like a cat, how does Zoë Kravitz like to spend her time? Watching good movies with her boyfriend Channing Tatum, obviously.

In an interview with GQ, where she was named the Superhero of the Year, The Batman actress discussed her relationship with Magic Mike himself. “He’s just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other,” she said. The first film they watched together? 1993’s True Romance, directed by the late Tony Scott and written by Quentin Tarantino.

I would absolutely watch a True Romance remake with Kravitz and Tatum in the Patricia Arquette and Christian Slater roles. Just throwing that out there.

Until then, the couple worked together on her directorial debut, Pussy Island, where Tatum proved to be a calming presence for the first-time filmmaker. “Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she said. “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

It’s like they say, if you can make it there (Pussy Island), you can make it anywhere.

